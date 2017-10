Florida Tribe's Claim Against Utility Tax Denied

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s claims against the state’s imposition of utility tax on electricity used on the tribe’s reservations and properties were dismissed by a Florida federal court because the claims arose out of the same core facts as that of a related case.



The federally recognized tribe sought injunctive and declaratory relief on the imposition of state rental and utility taxes in an earlier case where the district court decision upheld their claims. The Eleventh Circuit in Seminole I, the preceding case, partially reversed...

