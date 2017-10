Chartis Unit Seeks To Reverse $25M Flood Payment Order

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A Chartis Inc. unit Thursday asked the Sixth Circuit to find it doesn’t have to pay $25 million for the flood-related shutdown of an auto parts plant in Thailand, saying a flooding sublimit in the policy applies to both property loss and lost production.



Insurance Co. of the State of Pennsylvania asked the court to overturn a 2015 district court ruling that it owes Federal-Mogul Corp. coverage for the production it lost when its plant was shuttered due to flood damage in 2011, saying the district...

