Allergan, Pfizer Unit Reach Deal Over Generic Dry-Eye Drug

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Allergan announced Thursday it has reached a deal with Pfizer-owned drugmaker InnoPharma to end litigation over patents protecting its dry-eye treatment Restasis, a month after Allergan transferred its Restasis patents to a Native American tribe in a bid to escape Patent Trial and Appeal Board review.



The settlement, which halts InnoPharma Inc.’s challenges to six of Allergan’s patents, will allow InnoPharma licenses to market a generic version of Allergan's chronic dry-eye drug Restasis — which generated about $1.5 billion in revenue for the company in 2016...

To view the full article, register now.