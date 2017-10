Hyatt Hotels Says Card Data Breach Affected 41 Properties

Law360, San Francisco (October 13, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced Thursday that malware infiltrated its systems and accessed credit card information of customers who paid at the front desks of 41 hotel locations in 11 countries and encouraged its guests to review their card billing statements.



The data breaches, which stretch from Tijuana to Tokyo, occurred between March 18 and July 2, 2017, and are the result of malicious code that got into Hyatt's IT system, according to an announcement from the Chicago, Illinois-based company.



Chuck Floyd, Hyatt’s global president of operations,...

