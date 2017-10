Marcel Asks 2nd Circ. To Revive 'Lucky' Trademark Claims

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Marcel Fashions Group Inc. on Thursday asked the Second Circuit to revive for a second time its 2011 trademark infringement suit against Lucky Brand Dungarees for use of the word “lucky” on clothing, saying Lucky Brand waived its defense of a 2003 release when it didn’t raise it at an earlier trial.



Marcel’s attorney, Robert L. Greener of the Law Office of Robert L. Greener, told the three-judge panel that U.S District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who also presided over an earlier suit between the parties,...

