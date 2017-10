GAO To Probe FCC 'Attack' In Net Neutrality Row

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office said Friday it will probe a reported cyberattack of the Federal Communications Commission that may have disrupted public comment over net neutrality, in an investigation a former FCC bureau chief hopes will answer lingering questions over whether the episode was, in fact, an “attack.”



A spokesman for the government's top watchdog confirmed that the GAO will investigate the FCC’s cybersecurity after what the agency called distributed denial-of-service attacks, or DDoS attacks, flooded the FCC’s comment site with fake traffic in May, causing...

