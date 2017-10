FERC, Barclays To End Fight Over $453M Manipulation Penalty

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 11:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Barclays PLC have brokered a settlement ending the banking giant's fight against the agency's bid to impose $453 million in market manipulation penalties, according to records filed in California federal court Thursday.



The deal, which was announced in a minute order a settlement conference held Thursday in front of Magistrate Judge Kendall J. Newman, did not include specific details.



FERC accused the Barclays traders of manipulating electricity prices in Western U.S. markets between November 2006 and December 2008 by scheming...

