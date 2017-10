GOP Sen. Says Trump Hinted At More Time For DACA Program

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Republican senator indicated Thursday that President Donald Trump has expressed willingness to extend a deadline for the deportation protection program known as DACA, according to a report, but a spokesperson for the lawmaker argued Trump’s comments were simply a rehash of an earlier tweet.



Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said President Trump has acknowledged he would be willing to provide more time to let Congress figure out a fix for the young, unauthorized immigrants who came to the U.S. as kids, according to The Washington Post....

