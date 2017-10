Utah Man To Pay $9.1M To Settle SEC's Fraud Claims

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Utah man has agreed to cough up more than $9.1 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle the agency’s claims that he and his now-defunct company Silverleaf Financial LLC duped investors out of money raised to purchase defaulted loans on property in Florida and Colorado.



Dwight Shane Baldwin was ordered in Utah federal court on Thursday to pay $8 million in disgorgement along with $1.1 million in interest as part of a final judgment that Baldwin consented to without admitting or denying...

To view the full article, register now.