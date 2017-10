Auto Software Maker Wants Rival's Sales Halted

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based maker of software that lets car buffs “tune” their rides asked a Washington federal judge Thursday to stop a rival from selling competing products at an upcoming trade show it claims were made with hacked trade secrets.



HP Tuners LLC, which sells tools that allow car enthusiasts and repair shops to tweak how their vehicles run by tuning car computers, claims its company would face irreparable harm if Syked ECU Tuning Inc. and its president, Kevin Sykes-Bonnett, reveal a competing tuning service allegedly made...

