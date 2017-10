Valeo Conditions Satisfy EU Worries In €819M FTE Merger

Law360, Washington (October 13, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The European Commission approved Valeo SA’s €819.3 million ($985.4 million) acquisition of FTE Automotive Group on Friday after initially balking at the auto parts merger over antitrust concerns, relenting on the condition that Valeo sell its passive hydraulic actuator business to a rival.



Valeo had proposed that it sell that business to Italian company Raicam, and the EC decided that alleviated worries that the French company’s acquisition of the German clutch specialist would create a competition shortfall in parts of the European Union.



“The commission found...

