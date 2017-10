Honeywell Antitrust Lawsuit Headed To Mediation

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge on Friday referred to mediation a price discrimination and breach of contract lawsuit against Honeywell International Inc. brought by a security products competitor alleging violation of a decade-old agreement, ordering the costs to be split between both companies.



Chief Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly appointed Reed Smith LLP partner Daniel I. Booker as mediator and designated as lead counsel Gretchen L. Jankowski of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, who represents Honeywell competitor AlarMax Distributors Inc. in its lawsuit that stems from...

