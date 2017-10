Trump Puts Iran Deal Under Scrutiny, Threatens To Withdraw

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. will put its landmark nuclear agreement with Iran under close review, and vowed that he will not hesitate to terminate the accord if efforts to work with lawmakers to strengthen its provisions fall short.



President Donald Trump said Friday that the Iran nuclear deal "is under continuous review and our participation can be cancelled by me as president at any time." (AP) The 2015 agreement was meant to curb Iran’s budding nuclear development program in exchange for limited...

