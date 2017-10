Pa. Paper Denied In Bid For Porn Scandal Redacted Docs

Law360, Philadelphia (October 13, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court in a published opinion Friday denied a newspaper’s pursuit of redacted portions of Buckley Sandler LLP’s report on the state’s pornographic email scandal commissioned by former attorney general Kathleen Kane, finding the desired material had not been created at the time of the request.



An en banc panel of the Commonwealth Court dismissed the Patriot News’ request before getting to any of the substantive issues of whether the materials connected to the published report — including appendices containing the emails under review...

To view the full article, register now.