Pa. Justices Snub Settlement Appeal In Atty Partnership Tiff

Law360, Philadelphia (October 13, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Thursday it would not hear an appeal of a decision enforcing a settlement agreement over how to distribute fees between two erstwhile partners of the former Cherry Fieger & Marciano LLP.



A one-page order turning down the appeal leaves standing a Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling from April agreeing that an order to enforce the settlement had been properly entered despite a lack of instruction on how exactly the feuding partners should proceed.



The state’s Superior Court ruled in April that a...

