Australia Wants To Keep Tabs On US-Canada WTO Wine Battle

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT) -- The Australian government has asked for a seat at the table in a brewing World Trade Organization dispute brought by the U.S. targeting Canadian restrictions on the sale of foreign wine in its grocery stores, according to a WTO document circulated Friday.



Citing its interest as one of the world’s top wine producers, Australia requested to observe the forthcoming consultations between the U.S. and Canada in the case, which the Trump administration revived from its predecessors earlier this month.



“Australia has substantial trade and commercial interests...

