Luminant Shutters 2 Texas Coal-Fired Plants

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Vistra Energy said Friday that its Texas-based Luminant subsidiary would close two coal-fired plants in early 2018 due to deteriorating finances, making it three Lone Star State coal plants in the last week the company has tabbed for closure next year.



Vistra blamed low prices in wholesale electricity markets overseen by Texas grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, as well as low natural gas prices and an oversupply of renewable generation and other factors for its decision to shutter Luminant's Sandow plant in Milam County,...

