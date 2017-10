Trump Taps Climate Skeptic To Lead WH Enviro Council

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said late Thursday that he would nominate former Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Chair Kathleen Hartnett White, a prominent skeptic of man-made climate change, to serve on the White House's Council on Environmental Quality and designate her as the council's chair.



White, who chaired the TCEQ from 2001 to 2007 during the governorship of current Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, is currently a distinguished senior fellow for energy and the environment at the conservative think tank Texas Public Policy Foundation. She also served...

