NCAA Says UNC 'Sham' Classes Didn't Violate Rules

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT) -- An NCAA panel on Friday ruled that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill didn’t violate association policy because “sham” classes at the heart of the case were open to the general student body, not just student-athletes.



A panel of NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions members found that the only violations in the case dating back to 2011 were failures to cooperate by Julius Nyang’oro, the former chair of the department in which the classes were offered, and former curriculum secretary Deborah Crowder, though...

