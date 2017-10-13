Ex-Linklaters Finance Pro Joins BLP After Latham Move Nixed

By Richard Crump

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 8:53 PM BST) -- With his move to Latham & Watkins LLP having fallen through, former Linklaters LLP financial regulatory partner Daniel Csefalvay has joined Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP in London, the firm confirmed Friday to Law360.

Csefalvay had been due to join Latham’s corporate department and financial institutions group in London in a move that was announced by the U.S. law firm in March. 

At the time, Latham said Csefalvay’s experience fit many of the firm’s legal practices, including equity capital markets, restructuring, structured finance, derivatives, mergers and acquisitions,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular