Ex-Linklaters Finance Pro Joins BLP After Latham Move Nixed

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 8:53 PM BST) -- With his move to Latham & Watkins LLP having fallen through, former Linklaters LLP financial regulatory partner Daniel Csefalvay has joined Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP in London, the firm confirmed Friday to Law360.



Csefalvay had been due to join Latham’s corporate department and financial institutions group in London in a move that was announced by the U.S. law firm in March.



At the time, Latham said Csefalvay’s experience fit many of the firm’s legal practices, including equity capital markets, restructuring, structured finance, derivatives, mergers and acquisitions,...

