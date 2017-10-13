Ex-Linklaters Finance Pro Joins BLP After Latham Move Nixed
Csefalvay had been due to join Latham’s corporate department and financial institutions group in London in a move that was announced by the U.S. law firm in March.
At the time, Latham said Csefalvay’s experience fit many of the firm’s legal practices, including equity capital markets, restructuring, structured finance, derivatives, mergers and acquisitions,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login