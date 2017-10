Deal Makers' Interest In Tech M&A Continues To Rise

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The market for tech mergers and acquisitions is expected to pick up as private equity and corporate acquirers alike look to stay ahead of the competition, meaning more intense bidding wars and increasingly complex due diligence processes are on the horizon for deal makers and their legal advisers.



More than half of the 142 participants in Morrison & Foerster LLP's most recent M&A Leaders' Survey, put out this month in conjunction with 451 Research, believe there will be an increase in technology M&A deals over the...

