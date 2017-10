Fed. Circ. Affirms Smartphone Makers' ITC Win Under Alice

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a U.S. International Trade Commission ruling that found a Creative Technology Ltd. media player patent is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision, sealing a win for various smartphone makers, including Sony Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



The appeals court issued a summary order that simply affirmed without explanation the ITC’s 2016 determination that Creative Technology’s patent was invalid, because it was directed to nothing more than the abstract idea of "organizational hierarchy."



With its landmark Alice decision,...

