Elephant Trophy Ban Faces Tough DC Circuit Bench

Law360, Washington (October 13, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A skeptical D.C. Circuit panel on Friday suggested that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service bypassed its required rule-making process when it banned imports of sport-hunted African elephant trophies from Zimbabwe.



The FWS, an agency within the U.S. Department of the Interior, faced pushback from the three-judge panel while fending off a challenge from the Safari Club and the National Rifle Association to its decision to ban the imports under the Endangered Species Act.



The service adopted the policy after finding that Zimbabwe didn’t have enough...

