Elephant Trophy Ban Faces Tough DC Circuit Bench

By Jimmy Hoover

Law360, Washington (October 13, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A skeptical D.C. Circuit panel on Friday suggested that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service bypassed its required rule-making process when it banned imports of sport-hunted African elephant trophies from Zimbabwe.

The FWS, an agency within the U.S. Department of the Interior, faced pushback from the three-judge panel while fending off a challenge from the Safari Club and the National Rifle Association to its decision to ban the imports under the Endangered Species Act.

The service adopted the policy after finding that Zimbabwe didn’t have enough...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Safari Club International, et al v. Ryan Zinke, et al


Case Number

16-5358

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

2893 Environmental Matters

Date Filed

November 30, 2016

Case Title

Safari Club International, et al v. Ryan Zinke, et al


Case Number

16-5362

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

2893 Environmental Matters

Date Filed

November 30, 2016

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular