Bahraini Bank, Investment Co. Must Face Ch. 11 Suits In US

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Bahraini bank and the investment arm of a Yemeni bank cannot avoid Chapter 11 clawback suits brought by creditors of Arcapita Bank BSC, a New York bankruptcy judge ruled Friday, saying the parties knowingly availed themselves of the U.S. court system by conducting transactions through domestic accounts.



Neither the principle of international comity nor the presumption of extraterritoriality can save Bahrain Islamic Bank, also known as BisB, and Bahrain-based Tadhamon Capital BSC from facing U.S. bankruptcy court claims for refusing to hand over roughly $30...

