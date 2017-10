SunEdison Can End IP Contract With Korean Co., Judge Rules

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Friday found that a supply and license agreement between SunEdison Inc. and a Korean company it helped create to manufacture solar materials is governed by New York law and was properly terminated, allowing SunEdison to sell the patent rights to the production process.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein dismissed the claims by SMP Ltd. that SunEdison’s termination of the agreement violated Korean law, locking up the intellectual property rights covered by the agreement, saying that the parties had both agreed...

