Fla. Denied Bid To Remove Judge In Medical Pot License Suit

Law360, Miami (October 13, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida administrative law judge on Thursday rejected the state Department of Health's bid to have him disqualified from a South Florida nursery's challenge of the department's denial of its application for a medical marijuana license, saying the motion was not filed in a timely manner.



Administrative Law Judge John G. Van Laningham's order capped a week of controversy in the case brought by Homestead-based Keith St. Germain Nursery Farms. The state also objected to the judge's decision to cancel the final hearing, which was slated...

