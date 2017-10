Insulet Hit With Derivative Suit Over Lack Of Disclosure

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Executives at Insulet Corporation, a manufacturer of insulin pumps, misrepresented the success of a new-product rollout, ultimately causing shares of the company to plunge, a shareholder claimed in a derivative suit filed Friday in Massachusetts federal court.



Insulet shareholder Frank Carnazza said the company’s former CEO, Duane DeSisto, and other executives and board members falsely claimed a new insulin pump, the OmniPod Eros, was receiving great initial feedback and had been adopted by all of the company’s new customers. In reality, Carnazza alleged, the product was...

To view the full article, register now.