Patient Fall Suit Is Med Mal, Requires Expert, Ky. Court Says

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- In a split ruling, a Kentucky appellate panel on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a hospital of negligently allowing a patient to fall from a bed, saying the alleged negligence isn’t obvious to a layperson and therefore required an expert medical opinion.



In its 2-1 decision, the panel agreed with the lower court that the suit brought by the estate of Chris Chamis — who was allegedly seriously injured after falling from a King’s Daughters Medical Center hospital bed that did not have...

To view the full article, register now.