Wyo. High Court Sends Kindred Death Suit To Arbitration

Law360, Los Angeles (October 13, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Thursday a trial judge was wrong to deny arbitration in a suit accusing a Kindred Healthcare-owned nursing home of being responsible for a patient’s death, saying the arbitration agreement was not unconscionable and the patient’s daughter had the authority to sign it.



In a unanimous ruling, the five-member state high court said the trial judge should have sent to arbitration a suit filed by estate administrator Susan Boyd accusing Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation-Wind River of providing negligent treatment for her mother,...

