Patent Litigator Goes After Wearables For Seniors

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Frequent patent-litigation plaintiff SportBrain sued Reemo Health LLC in Illinois federal court on Friday over Reemo's wearable devices and smart tech for seniors, saying they infringe a SportBrain patent covering the capture of personal data in mobile devices.



SportBrain said Reemo violates its patent “integrating personal data capturing functionality into a portable computing device and a wireless communication device.” SportBrain is the “exclusive licensee” of that patent, it says.



Instead of taking aim at any one device, SportBrain is targeting the entire Reemo platform, which provides...

