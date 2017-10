Mass. Senate Passes Ban On Firearm Bump Stocks

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Senate on Thursday unanimously voted to ban bump stocks and trigger cranks, which allow users to modify semiautomatic guns into fully automatic ones, following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month.



The state Senate voted 33-0 on an amendment that would establish a penalty of 18 months to life in prison for the use and possession of bump stocks and trigger cranks. The vote came a day after the state House of Representatives passed a similar measure; the two versions will...

