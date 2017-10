5th Circ. Won't Revive National Oilwell Employee's ADA Suit

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Friday refused to revive a former National Oilwell Varco worker’s suit claiming he was discriminated against because of his age and disability, saying the lower court didn’t clearly err in tossing the suit.



The three-judge panel affirmed the award of summary judgment to the company in Bertis E. Valentine’s Americans with Disabilities Act and Age Discrimination in Employment Act suit, which the district court dismissed after finding he wasn’t qualified to work as a “Machine Operator III” because he didn’t give...

