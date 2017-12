2017's Hottest Shareholder Activism Moments

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 10:16 AM EST) -- Well-known activist hedge funds returned to the game in force in 2017, attempting a number of contentious proxy fights, spurring a handful of big-ticket tie-ups and rallying for increased deal prices.



Here, Law360 recaps some of the year’s most closely watched moments in the shareholder activist arena.



Trian's Proxy Fight for P&G Board Turns to Activist's Favor



Trian Fund Management LP revealed that the official preliminary vote count by an independent party shows that its CEO and founder, Nelson Peltz, did secure a spot on Procter &...

