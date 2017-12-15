3 Issues That Defined The 2017 Real Estate Market

Law360, Minneapolis (December 15, 2017, 10:44 AM EST) -- Real estate deal flow continued to be strong in 2017, but several issues on the table left their mark on the transactional landscape this year, according to lawyers.



Investors proceeded with deals with heightened caution during the year, and Amazon.com Inc. and the question of brick-and-mortar retail also loomed large. And while deals were subject to a more cautious approach, firms in 2017 continued to take advantage of another year of low interest rates.



Here, Law360 looks at three issues that defined the real estate market...

To view the full article, register now.