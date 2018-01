3 Real Estate Trends To Watch In 2018

Law360, Minneapolis (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Just how brick-and-mortar retail will evolve amid continued pressure from Amazon.com Inc. and e-commerce writ large is one of several trends real estate lawyers will have their eyes on in 2018.



Besides trying to get a sense of the future of retail, lawyers are also closely monitoring the interest rate and financing landscape, another big question mark for 2018. Less speculative is the current trend of vast amounts of foreign capital flowing into U.S. real estate, which is expected to remain largely in place in 2018....

