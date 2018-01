More Than A Dozen Firms Aided 2017's Top Real Estate Deals

Law360, Minneapolis (January 3, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- Real estate mergers and acquisitions activity remained strong in 2017 and companies spread the legal work for the 10 largest deals of the year — each of which was north of $1 billion — across more than a dozen law firms.



Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP scored work on the largest deal of the year, the $27.8 billion Brookfield Property Partners LP-GGP Inc. transaction announced in November, while Sidley Austin LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Debevoise...

To view the full article, register now.