Shareholder Activism Poised For Busy, High-Stakes 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Shareholder activism is set for a busy 2018, as well-known players continue to return to the market to target large-cap companies not only in the U.S. but abroad, with campaigns more likely to draw pushback from boardrooms.



Here, Law360 outlines the shareholder activism trends expected to shape activity in the coming year.



Well-Known Players Stay in the Game



Well-known activists returned to the market in full force in 2017, putting their capital to work targeting large-cap companies after recording a relatively quiet 2016, a trend that...

