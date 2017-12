Ghosts Of Trade Deals Past: The Year In NAFTA

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 10:27 AM EST) -- The defining feature of President Donald Trump’s trade policy during his first year in office has been the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a process that has altered decades' worth of Washington orthodoxy and teed up a high-stakes tussle between the U.S. and two of its closest partners.



Trump’s decision to revisit the Clinton-era trilateral agreement was not a surprise, as he spent the bulk of his White House campaign pillorying the accord, saying it killed U.S. jobs and damaged economic growth. But...

