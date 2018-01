Revolving-Door Roundup: Finn Dixon, Perkins Coie

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 2:17 PM EST) -- The holiday season saw a handful of firms hire outgoing talent from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice, while those agencies saw new officials come in through the revolving door.



The former head of the SEC's New York regional office came back to private practice as a partner at Finn Dixon & Herling LLP after 17 years with the regulator. Calamari, who is set to start in mid-January, told Law360 that a recruiter had put...

