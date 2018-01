Laredo Defends Bag Ban Before Texas High Court

Law360, Houston (January 11, 2018, 9:31 PM EST) -- Laredo should be allowed to ban single-use bags in retail stories, the city told the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments Thursday, because nothing in state law prevents it from doing so, as a merchant's association has argued.



The Texas Supreme Court in September 2017 agreed to take the case after a split panel of the state’s Fourth Court of Appeals in August 2016 sided with the Laredo Merchants Association and held the statute was preempted by the Solid Waste Disposal Act, so Laredo couldn’t restrict...

