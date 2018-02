Tractor Death Suit Belongs In Miss., Texas Justices Hear

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- Counsel for tractor manufacturing company Mahindra USA Inc. told the Texas Supreme Court in oral arguments Wednesday that a lawsuit brought in Houston by the sons of a man who died while using a tractor at his home in Mississippi must be tossed because it doesn't belong in Texas courts.



Edwin S. Gault of Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP told the court that the trial court disregarded the doctrine of forum non conveniens in allowing the lawsuit to stay in Texas simply because Venice Cooper's sons...

