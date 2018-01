Justices Vent Frustration With Feds In Fla. Water Dispute

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 4:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. solicitor general’s office got an earful from the Supreme Court Monday for staying mostly on the sidelines in a water dispute between Florida and Georgia over the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, as the outcome of the case hinges largely on future actions by the federal government.



Florida had sued Georgia to cap its water use and help preserve a depleted oyster fishery in Apalachicola Bay. But a special master overseeing the case said Florida hasn’t shown that a cap would remedy the problem because Florida’s...

