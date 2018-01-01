Analysis

Transportation Legislation And Regulation To Watch In 2018

By Linda Chiem

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Transportation attorneys are keeping tabs on potential highway and infrastructure funding legislation, a controversial proposal to overhaul the nation's air traffic control system, and new regulations addressing self-driving vehicles and other emerging technology.

Among the high-priority items Washington is expected to tackle in 2018 are the reauthorization of Federal Aviation Administration programs, a possible privatization of certain U.S. air traffic control operations, and — potentially — the Trump administration's promised, yet still unseen $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

Here, Law360 looks at transportation-related legislation and regulation to...
