DLA Real Estate Litigation Chair Sees Fights To Stay In Deals

Law360, Minneapolis (January 10, 2018, 12:42 PM EST) -- Real estate buyers are increasingly seeing sellers use litigation to try to push them out of deals in favor of better offers on the table, a stark contrast to the Great Recession, when litigation instead often stemmed from financial troubles or buyers trying to get out of deals, DLA Piper's national real estate litigation practice co-chair Mark McKeen told Law360 in a recent interview.



Buyers and sellers have differing approaches to enforcing or taking legal action on aspects of purchase and sale agreements depending on the...

To view the full article, register now.