By Julie Goldsmith Reiser and Jamie Bowers December 18, 2017, 12:36 PM ESTLaw360, New York (December 18, 2017, 12:36 PM EST) -- During 2017, several trends emerged in litigation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Excessive fee cases remained prevalent, with two types commanding a large percentage of ERISA litigation — cases challenging the inclusion of proprietary funds in a 401(k) plan and cases against universities’ 403(b) plans. The U.S. Supreme Court addressed the interpretation of the church plan exemption, overturning three appellate decisions holding that an ERISA-exempt church plan must be established by a church and causing participants to pursue alternate theories of liability. Outside of litigation,...
ERISA Litigation Trends In 2017
