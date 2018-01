The 4 Hottest Practice Areas For 2018

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- A few practice areas are set to skyrocket in 2018, launching the law firms that are poised to take advantage of client demand in those arenas to a whole new level.



Not only legal factors but also cultural, political, technological and business factors all come into play as law firms look for the next big thing in law and make efforts to stay ahead of the competition, shoring up resources and arming the troops to tackle some of the biggest legal issues clients are set to...

To view the full article, register now.