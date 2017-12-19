Stock Tickers, Trademarks And The Potential For Conflict

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 12:53 PM EST) -- A watershed moment for many companies is when they list on a public exchange. From the meticulously prepared roadshow to the celebratory opening bell, a company going public goes through great lengths to ensure it puts its best foot forward in its introduction to public investors. The stock ticker symbol that a company adopts and the possibility that the ticker may contribute to trademark infringement may not initially be a top consideration for a company or its counsel. However, trademark conflict can arise if a company’s...

To view the full article, register now.