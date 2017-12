Enviros Ask DC Circ. To Rehear EPA Highway Pollution Case

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2017, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club and three Denver-area community groups have asked for an en banc rehearing of their challenge of allegedly weakened federal guidance for air pollution tests on planned highway projects, saying a D.C. Circuit panel’s decision tossing the case for lack of standing conflicts with D.C. Circuit precedent.



The groups said the panel’s decision conflicts with previous D.C. Circuit opinions finding that plaintiffs only have to show that a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decision is likely to result in a harmful agency action to show...

