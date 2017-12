Fed. Circ. Says It Can't Review PTAB Re-Exam Terminations

Law360, Los Angeles (December 11, 2017, 10:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday said it does not have the power to review Patent and Trademark Appeal Board decisions to terminate patent re-examinations in a short order refusing to revive a challenge to an Illumina Inc. diagnostic patent.



Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. had turned to the appeals court last year after the PTAB ended three re-examinations kicked off by Ariosa as part of its patent dispute with Illumina over a prenatal test for Down syndrome, but the appeals court said it doesn’t have jurisdiction over a...

