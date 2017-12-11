Analysis

Bitcoin Futures Bring Digital Currencies To Wider Market

By Tom Zanki

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:05 PM EST) -- The launch of bitcoin futures trading will likely pave the way for broader market acceptance of cryptocurrencies as investment products, experts said Monday, volatility risks notwithstanding.

CBOE Global Markets Inc. began trading bitcoin futures on Sunday, making it the first major registered exchange to created a standardized contract that enables investors to manage risks involving a digital currency. The CBOE launch comes as rival exchange CME Group Inc. plans to allow bitcoin futures trading next week.

“This is a major evolutionary step,” said Richard Levin, who...
