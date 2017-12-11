Bitcoin Futures Bring Digital Currencies To Wider Market
CBOE Global Markets Inc. began trading bitcoin futures on Sunday, making it the first major registered exchange to created a standardized contract that enables investors to manage risks involving a digital currency. The CBOE launch comes as rival exchange CME Group Inc. plans to allow bitcoin futures trading next week.
“This is a major evolutionary step,” said Richard Levin, who...
